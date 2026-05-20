1,690 Trees Felled In Gujarat Lion Corridor, Forest Staff Among Accused

A large illegal logging operation has been uncovered inside the Rajasthali Vidi forest reserve in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, with forest personnel among those facing action.

Officials said around 1,690 trees were allegedly felled inside the 563-hectare reserve in Palitana taluka.

The protected forest serves as an important wildlife habitat and movement corridor for lions, leopards, chinkaras, chital, nilgai and several bird species.

The trees reportedly cut included Israeli babool, neem and gugal.

The case came to light on May 9 after authorities intercepted a truck allegedly carrying illegally cut timber.

What was initially treated as a timber smuggling case later widened into a larger probe into suspected organised tree felling inside the reserve. A video released by the forest department captured the devastating extent of the clearing.

During the investigation, officials also seized a JCB machine and another transport vehicle allegedly linked to the operation.

Action has been taken against forest staff posted in the area.

Forester Karshan Gohil and Beat Guard Kalpesh Dabhi of Rajasthali Vidi have been suspended.

Officials said both, along with the truck owner and labourers allegedly involved, were produced before a court and sent to 15 days of judicial custody.

In-charge Divisional Forest Officer Akshay Joshi confirmed that formal cases had been registered.

Investigators are now examining where the timber was being sent.

Initial inputs suggest the wood may have been routed to local sawmills, charcoal units and private industrial facilities.

Forest department officials are expected to widen the investigation to determine whether others were involved in the operation.

The large-scale tree loss has raised concerns over habitat disruption in a sensitive wildlife zone.