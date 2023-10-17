1.5 Lakh Meth Pills Seized From Mizoram-Myanmar Border, Total Rs 100 Crore Worth In 5 Days

Joint Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police team seized the methamphetamine tablets (Representational)

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the security forces seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 100 crore in the border district since October 12, they said.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and state police seized 1.5 lakh methamphetamine tablets, weighing 17 kg, from Zokhawthar village in Champhai near the Myanmar border on Monday, they added.

The seizure was made from the possession of a 34-year-old local, officials said.

About 40,000 meth tablets worth Rs 12.12 crore were seized from two persons of Assam at Zote village on October 12.

In another operation at Zokhawthar on October 13, a 24-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended with meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)