1,41,986 Covid Cases In India Today, 21% Up From Yesterday, Positivity 9%

The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded. The active cases comprise 1.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.66 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,44,12,740

With a single-day jump of 64 Omicron cases, India now has 3,007 cases of the new variant of coronavirus. Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,203 people have recovered or migrated.