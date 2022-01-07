20,971 New Covid Cases In Mumbai, Marginal Increase Since Yesterday

1,395 patients have been hospitalised today with coronavirus (file)

A day after reporting its highest-ever daily cases of coronavirus, Mumbai today registered a marginal spike in 24 hours. With 20,971 cases, Mumbai's total case count now stands at 8,74,780. Six related deaths were also recorded in 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 84 per cent are asymptomatic, down from yesterday's 85 per cent.

1,395 patients have been hospitalised today with coronavirus and of them, 88 are on oxygen support.

Yesterday, as the metropolis crossed 20,000 cases in a day for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said a decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The issue of lockdown was discussed at a meeting between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, the health minister, the health secretary, and other officials on Thursday, but no call was taken, sources had said.

However, Mumbai's municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal today said that there is no immediate need to impose lockdown or additional restrictions in Mumbai as the bed occupancy rate, oxygen requirement and the number of COVID-19 deaths are low. As of today, 18.3 per cent of the available Covid beds are occupied in the city, official data showed.

During the first and second waves the decision to impose lockdown was taken on the basis of case positivity rate, but this criterion cannot be applied for the third wave which started on December 21, 2021, Mr Chahal told a Marathi news channel.

India's financial capital has so far imposed only a few restrictions such as a ban on the assembly of five or more persons at night and shutting down schools and colleges in the city, he said, conceding, since December 21, the positivity rate has gone up significantly.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation. I personally review things three to four times a day," the commissioner said.