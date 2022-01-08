Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 1 Lakh Covid Cases Recorded In India

Coronavirus Live Updates: Several Covid restrictions have been imposed due to rising cases. (File)

India reported 1,17,100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, over 28 per cent higher than the previous day's cases. Delhi's daily Covid cases shot up by 15 per cent on Friday after 17,335 fresh cases were detected in 24 hours.

Several Covid restrictions have been imposed in the national capital as the surge continues. A weekend curfew from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday has also been put in place. Only essential services will be allowed during these hours.

Omicron is causing record numbers of cases around the world, and though it causes less severe Covid-19, experts warn this wave still threatens to overwhelm health systems. Six weeks after it was first sequenced in southern Africa Omicron cases are smashing infection records with average new daily cases at nearly two million this week, according to an AFP tally.

The World Health Organization has said that the spread of Omicron was down to a combination of factors including the make-up of the Covid-19 variant and increased social mixing.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus:

Jan 08, 2022 09:02 (IST) Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had tested positive to COVID-19 and was isolating, joining other senior government officials to have contracted the disease amid a record number of cases in an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to COVID-19," Frydenberg wrote in a short message which he posted to Twitter and Facebook late on Friday.

"I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family," he added without elaborating or disclosing which variant he had.

Jan 08, 2022 08:42 (IST) Hong Kong leader orders probe of 13 officials who went to COVID-hit party

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ordered an inquiry into the behaviour of 13 senior government officials who attended the birthday bash of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the 170 guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officials, along with 19 members of Hong Kong's new "patriots-only" legislative council - all of whom have so far tested negative - and the other guests were sent to a quarantine facility this week as authorities scramble to contain the emergence of a new wave of cases.

Lam said in a late Friday statement she ordered "detailed" investigations "as to whether the attendance of 13 officials at the banquet constitutes any breach of discipline."



Jan 08, 2022 08:33 (IST) Over 50 Health Workers In Tamil Nadu's Chennai Test COVID-19 Positive

More than 50 doctors and health workers at three main government medical college Covid hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 50 doctors and health workers at three main government medical college Covid hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jan 08, 2022 08:32 (IST) 7-Day Mandatory Home Quarantine For All International Arrivals In India

People flying in from abroad will need to home quarantine for a week after landing in India and test on the eighth day, in new rules that take effect on Tuesday to tackle a huge Omicron-driven surge in Covid cases in the country. The number of "at-risk" countries has been increased to 19; nine more have been added since December.

All passengers have to go into home isolation for seven days and take an RT-PCR test after that. If they test positive, they will be sent to an isolation facility and their samples will be sent for genome testing.