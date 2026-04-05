Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Scooty Dragged Under Truck For 1 Km

A 22-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after a truck hit their scooty and dragged it for nearly a kilometre in Hyderabad's Mindspace area of Madhapur late on Saturday night.

The woman, Haniya Ayesha, was declared dead at hospital. Her husband, Abdul Basit, 26, is undergoing treatment for severe injuries. The couple was returning home after watching a movie.

Following the collision, Basit was thrown onto the roadside, the police said. Ayesha and the scooty were lodged under the vehicle and dragged for nearly a kilometre.

Motorists who saw the horrific sight chased the truck and forced it to stop. However, the driver fled before the police arrived.

"Residents caught the truck cleaner and handed him over to us," a police officer said.

The Karnataka-registered truck has been seized. The cleaner is in police custody.

The couple, originally from Kerala, worked at a jewellery outlet in Hyderabad. Ayesha's body has been sent for a post-mortem. The police have filed a case and formed teams to trace the driver who is on the run.