Police in Hyderabad said the woman was suspected to have been strangulated. (Representational)

The body of an unidentified woman, with her feet chopped off, was found on the premises of the Institute of Mental Health at Eragadda in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The body was found at an isolated spot on the institute premises by some passersby and police were informed, they said.

The woman was aged between 45 and 50, police said.

"We suspect she was strangulated," Assistant Commissioner of police Vijay Kumar told PTI.

Click here for more news on Hyderabad.