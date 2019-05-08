Woman, Daughter-In-Law Found Dead At Home In Hyderabad

The women were hit on the head with a blunt object that resulted in their death (Representational)

A woman and her daughter-in-law were found dead at their residence in Hyderabad today, police said. The incident happened in the city's Mailardevpally area.

The victims were identified as Nabeena Begum, 55, and her daughter-in-law Tayaab, 25.

Police, while speaking to media on Tuesday said, "On Monday night we received information that two women have been found murdered at their residence. Immediately, we reached the spot and found them lying in a pool of blood."

"They have been murdered by some unknown persons. The dead bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy," he added. Some fingerprints have been found at the spot as well.

The women were hit on the head with a blunt object that resulted in their death, police said.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

