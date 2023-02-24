Video: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack, Collapsed On Road

Hyderabad traffic police officer Rajasekhar conducts CPR on a man who collapsed of a heart attack

A traffic police officer's swift action saved the life of a man after he collapsed on the road due to a heart attack in Telangana's Hyderabad.

A video of the police officer, Rajasekhar, performing a CPR has been shared widely on social media.

CPR, short for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a lifesaving technique useful in emergencies such as a heart attack or near drowning.

In the video, which was also tweeted by Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru, the police officer presses on the man's chest with some force till he responds to the intervention.

The Cyberabad Police said the man was taken to a hospital.

The Health Minister, thanking the police officer for saving the man's life, said the state government will train frontline health employees and workers in CPR as such cases have been rising.

"Highly appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS (police station) for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR. Telangana government will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees and workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents," Mr Thanneeru tweeted.

In the social media age, videos of people collapsing due to heart attacks in public places like gyms and at events have surfaced often. This has led to debates among medical professionals and speculation on public forums whether heart attacks are increasingly becoming common even among young adults.