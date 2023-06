Two transgenders were brutally murdered in Hyderabad's Daibagh area on Tuesday night, police said. Cops said that they were killed with stones and a knife when they were their way back home on a scooter.

The victims have been identified as Yusuf alias Dali (25) and Riaz alias Sophia (30).

Police reached the spot an hour after the killings to look for clues. They have managed to recover the knife used in the attack.