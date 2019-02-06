Telugu TV Actor Jhansi, 21, Found Hanging. Cops Analyzing Call Records

Telugu TV actor Jhansi found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

A Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at her house in Hyderabad. Jhansi, 21, had shot into limelight after her role in "Pavitra Bandhan" on MAA TV. She had also acted in several films.

Her brother, Durga Prasad alerted the police when she did not respond to the door bell yesterday. After breaking open the door he found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. The police have shifted her body to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered. The police have seized Jhansi's mobile phone and examining the call data and chat records.

The actor's relatives claim that she was in a relationship with a man who is "distantly related" to her. Her parents reportedly did not approve of her relationship. Relatives also say that she was depressed for the last few days.

In April 2018, an anchor with a Telugu news channel had committed suicide in Hyderabad. Radhika Reddy, 36, jumped off the fifth floor of her apartment building in the Moosapet area. She was apparently depressed after her divorce.

The police had found a suicide note in Ms Reddy's bag, which said that she was depressed and "my brain is my enemy."