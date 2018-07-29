Telugu Actress' Daughter Found Hanging At Her Hyderabad Home

During investigation, police found that she allegedly committed suicide due to health issues.

The daughter of a Telugu film actress, Annapurna allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Hyderabad.

Police confirmed that the incident took place in the morning, wherein the daughter, who has been identified as Keerthi, allegedly committed suicide at their residence.

"Keerthi who is around 35 years old has committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence," said KS Rao, ACP Banjara hills Division.

She was married for over three years and had a child.

The body has now been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem

A case has been registered under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) at Banjarahills police station in the city. Further investigation is on.