New State Secretariat To Be Named After BR Ambedkar, Says Telangana's KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasehekar Rao at the site of the New State Secretariat

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the Chief Minister of Telangana, today announced that the newly-constructed Telangana State Secretariat will be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar, who headed the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

The Chief Minister said he had issued instructions to the Chief Secretary of Telangana to implement this decision.

Mr Rao also said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the Telangana Government's demand to name the new Parliament after Dr Ambedkar.