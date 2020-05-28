Hyderabad MBA Graduate Fakes Theft For Lover's Treatment, Arrested: Cops

Police recovered the entire cash from his possession, a police press release said. (Representational)

An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lover's treatment, was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accountant-cum-collection boy at a paper mills, had collected the company's collection amount of Rs 8,51,950 from various agents in the city on May 25.

He then complained to police saying he was robbed by some people. But during the course of investigation, it was found he had staged the robbery drama to steal the cash, a police press release said.

Police recovered the entire cash from his possession, it said.

According to police, he is in love with a woman, who is suffering from serious health problems, but was not having sufficient money for her treatment and hatched a plan to steal the money.