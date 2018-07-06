Telangana Allots 200 Acres Land To Women Entrepreneurs

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation allotted land to women entrepreneurs' associations

The Telangana government has allotted 200 acres to three different women entrepreneurs' associations in the state, Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said today.

The minister was speaking at a function in which the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation handed over allotment letters to 18 women entrepreneurs belonging to FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) at the FLO TSIIC Industrial Park, Sultanpur near Hyderabad.

"We have allocated 50 acres to FLO at Sultanpur, 30 acres to Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) at Toopran and 120 acres to the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) and also 10 per cent of land in all the 140 various industrial parks in the state are earmarked for women entrepreneurs," Mr Rao said.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, FLO HYD chairperson Priyanka Ganeriwal and US Consul General Catherine Hadda were among those present.