Techie And 2 Others Arrested For Allegedly Selling LSD In Hyderabad

A software employee was among two persons arrested today for allegedly selling LSD at Jubilee Hills Check Post in Hyderabad, police said.A total of 12 stamps of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) drug were seized from the two, identified as K Rohith, 29, a student, and Vicky Karunakar Salians, 30, a native of Mumbai who works for a software firm in Hyderabad, by the Commissioner's Task Force."The duo used to purchase drug from unknown persons at Goa and used to consume them regularly. Later, they started selling LSD stamps to needy persons for Rs 2,000 per LSD stamp after purchasing a single stamp for Rs 1,000," the Hyderabad Police said in a release.The accused were handed over to Jubilee Hills police station for further action.LSD is mainly used as a recreational drug and in psychedelic parties, the press release said.