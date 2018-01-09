Sword Stunt Kills Hyderabad Teen; 2 Hospitals Allegedly Refused Him

Hameed's family rushed him to a nearby hospital but he was allegedly refused treatment. He was then taken to a second hospital and there too he was reportedly refused. Sources say doctors at the hospitals in the locality said they were not equipped to handle deep arterial wounds. Hameed's family said the boy lost a lot of blood as he had a 2-3 centimeter deep gash on his neck. He died by the time was taken to a third hospital.
A 20-year-old youth, Mohammad Junaid, was performing a sword stunt reportedly organised by the groom's family. While dancing to popular music, Junaid took out two swords he was carrying and started wielding them while doing somersaults. During the act, Junaid apparently lost control and nearly fell on some people standing nearby. He was asked to stop the sword stunt but friends around him allegedly clapped and encouraged him to go on.
Just like celebratory firing popular in many states of northern India, dance using swords and daggers is a traditional and popular event during wedding processions in Hyderabad. Last year a wedding procession turned a tragedy after one person died in celebratory firing in Hyderabad. Reports say such accidents are not uncommon in Hyderabad's Old City area.