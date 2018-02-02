Student Allegedly Barred From Class Over Non-Payment Of Fees, Kills Self

Hyderabad | | Updated: February 02, 2018 05:51 IST
Student Allegedly Barred From Class Over Non-Payment Of Fees, Kills Self

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house (representational)

Hyderabad:  A 14-year-old girl ended her life after authorities at the private school where she studied allegedly didn't allow her to attend classes after she failed to pay the fee, police said.

The girl, a class IX student, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Malkajgiri area on Thursday evening.

She felt humiliated as she was asked to leave her class for non-payment of fees, her family alleged.

Based on the complaint of family members, Malkajgiri police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the school officials.

Further investigation is underway. 

