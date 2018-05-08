School Principal's Husband Booked For Groping Minor Student Police said the 14-year old girl was groped during Diwali last year at the principal's residential quarters.

Share EMAIL PRINT The case was registered last week after the girl's mother lodged a police complaint. (Representational) Hyderabad: A government residential school principal's husband has been booked for allegedly groping a minor girl student in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.



While police said they registered the case against him last week, official sources said the principal has been suspended in connection with the alleged incident.



Police said the 14-year old girl was groped during Diwali last year at the principal's residential quarters located on the premises of the school.



The case was registered last week after the girl's mother lodged a police complaint about a week ago, they said.



"A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him last week," a senior police official said.



Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused.





