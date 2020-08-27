Prisoners Admitted To Hospital For Covid-19 Treatment Go Missing In Hyderabad

Four prisners went missing from the hospital since 3 am on Thursday. (Representational)

Four prisoners, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, went missing on Thursday.

These prisoners were admitted to the city's Gandhi Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. They went missing from the hospital since 3 am on Thursday, an official said.

They were undergoing treatment at the second floor of the hospital's main building.

Senior police official P Venkata Ramana said that the hospital has security checks at every point and the prisoners can't escape.

"As the main building of the hospital consists of seven floors and there is a security check at every point, the prisoners cannot escape. However, they are missing. Search is underway," he told ANI.