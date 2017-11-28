Nizam's Kin Disappointed Over Not Being Invited For Falaknuma Dinner

The kin of the Nizam, the ruler of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, are disappointed over authorities not inviting them to a reception being hosted at one of his palaces in the city for GES delegates.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a dinner at Taj Falaknuma for Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump and other delegates attending Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on Tuesday.Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the 7th and last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, said: It is highly disappointing and lamentable that the family of the 7th Nizam were not invited for the GES event being held in one of the palaces that represents 'our familial culture and heritage.'"I, being the grandson of the erstwhile Royal Family, deserve an invite as the Palace is an important landmark both in our family's history and also in the history of Hyderabad," he said in a statement.Khan said he had numerous communications over last 10 days with the authorities of Niti Aayog, who are responsible for handling the event but it evoked no response.Falaknuma, one of the grand palaces in Hyderabad, was the residence of the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan till his death in 1911.The palace was turned into star hotel about a decade ago after restoration by Taj Group.