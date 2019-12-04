Hyderabad Techie Found Dead Days After Marrying Against Parents' Wishes

Police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances (Representational)

A newly-married woman techie was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad, police said today.

Annapurna Poornima, who had a love marriage with Dasari Karthik only 20 days ago, was found lying dead in their rented flat in Ramarao Nagar on Tuesday night.

The police sent the body for an autopsy and were waiting for the report.

The dead woman's relatives staged a protest at police station today blaming her husband for her death. They demanded police take action.

Ms Poornima, said to be the daughter of a businessman, had reportedly married Dasari Karthik against the wishes of her parents. She was working for a Multi-National Corporation in Hyderabad.

Police said they have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and have begun investigations.