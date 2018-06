It was not clear if the infant died of rat bite or some other reason. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the roadside here with suspected rat bites today and taken to a hospital where she died during treatment, police said.The baby was found by some passersby who informed the police. The police took the infant, whose body bore marks resembling rat bites, to the hospital where she died, inspector of police B Vittal Reddy said.It was not clear if the infant died of rat bite or some other reason, he said, adding a case of culpable homicide had been registered.