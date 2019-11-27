Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead In Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl, reported missing since November 26, was found dead near the compound wall of a residential complex in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

They said preliminary investigation indicated that she had committed suicide by jumping from a floor of the building.

A detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

The girl's mother, who works as a house-maid in a flat in the complex, said she filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday night after her daughter failed to return home. Police said CCTV footage showed the girl entering the complex and they were further probing the matter.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.