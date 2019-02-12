Leopard Reportedly Sighted On Campus Of Research Institute In Hyderabad

On Sunday, the personnel again saw the animal and took photos and video-graphed it before informing the forest department.

Hyderabad | | Updated: February 12, 2019 16:49 IST
11 cameras have been installed at key locations and two traps have been set up (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A leopard has reportedly been sighted on the campus of a crop research institute and an effort has been made to trap and relocate the big cat, forest officials said Tuesday.

The security personnel at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) spotted the leopard last week while on patrol, the officials said.

On Sunday, the personnel again saw the animal and took photos and video-graphed it before informing the forest department, they said.

"We have installed 11 cameras at key locations and set up two traps," a forest official A Shankaran told PTI.

In a similar incident reported in August 2014, a leopard had strayed into the complex of the institute, had been trapped and relocated five months ago.

