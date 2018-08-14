Judge Arrested For Allegedly Raping Advocate In Hyderabad

The accused was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for two weeks.

The Hyderabad Police today arrested a judge on the charge of raping a tribal woman advocate.

P. Satyanarayana, a Junior Field Judge working in Suryapet town of Telangana, was arrested on a complaint by the victim, who alleged that he sexually exploited her with the promise to marry her, the police said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for two weeks.

A case against the judge was registered at Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad on August 5. He was booked under various sections of the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The woman complained that the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped and assaulted her on several occasions. However, when he recently got engaged to another woman, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A police official said the arrest was made after preliminary investigation and permission from the High Court.

