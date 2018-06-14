Income Tax Officer In Hyderabad Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail For Financial Fraud Another man was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for the offence: officials

Share EMAIL PRINT The two men were charged under forgery for purpose of cheating according to Anti-Corruption board (File) Hyderabad: A special CBI court in Hyderabad on Wednesday sentenced an Income Tax officer to three years imprisonment on charges of misappropriating funds by fictitious refunds and payments made during the 2007-08 financial year.



The court also fined Y Hanumantaiah Rs 10,000, ITO in Tirupati, for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, a release from CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch said in Hyderabad.



The other man, Ananda Reddy P, was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for the offence, punishable under IPC Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), it said.



He was also sentenced to three years imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for each offence, punishable under IPC sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).



A special CBI court in Hyderabad on Wednesday sentenced an Income Tax officer to three years imprisonment on charges of misappropriating funds by fictitious refunds and payments made during the 2007-08 financial year.The court also fined Y Hanumantaiah Rs 10,000, ITO in Tirupati, for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, a release from CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch said in Hyderabad. The other man, Ananda Reddy P, was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for the offence, punishable under IPC Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), it said.He was also sentenced to three years imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for each offence, punishable under IPC sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record). NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter