Woman's Body, Wrapped In Plastic, Found Floating In Hyderabad Lake

The body was seen floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake on Saturday, police said. (Representational image)

A murder case was registered against an unknown person after a body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found floating in a lake in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, locals noticed the body floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake on Saturday and alerted the police. The limbs of the body were tied with a cloth. The woman is aged between 30-40 years and has a tattoo in her right hand, a police official told NDTV.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained yet, he said.

"The body was retrieved from the lake and found it to be a woman's. Her limbs were tied with a cloth and the body was wrapped in a plastic cover. The woman has a tattoo on the wrist of her right hand. We will conduct her postmortem today," Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy said.