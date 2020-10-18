More Heavy Rain In Parts Of Hyderabad Days After Deadly Downpour

Some areas in Hyderabad received more than 150 mm through the day.

Days after torrential rain flooded large parts of the city week killing at least 50 people and causing thousands of crores in damage, several areas in Hyderabad received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic jams and water-logging.

Some areas received more than 150 mm through the day, just a little short of the 190 mm reported on Tuesday. Videos shared on social media showed flooded streets with over 2 feet of water.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working to clear water-logging and all possible measures were being taken, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

The weather office in Hyderabad said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city on Sunday while one or two places may see intense spells.

The state government said on Thursday that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rain and flash floods and early estimates showed losses at around Rs 6,000 crore.

Authorities have been carrying out relief operations in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained underwater.

Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate stranded residents.

Weather officials blamed the sudden deluge on a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Telangana state is the hardest-hit area but the flooding has also affected neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that flood-hit families will be identified and given ration kits at their doorstep.

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, will contain one month's ration items and three blankets, according to a government release.