From Millenium City To Mini Venice: Gurugram Locals Share Videos Of Waterlogged Roads

An intense spell of rainfall brought Gurugram to a standstill on July 31, as videos circulating on social media showed several areas of the city submerged in knee-deep water, leaving commuters stranded and traffic crippled.

Heavy rain on Wednesday as well as Thursday paralysed the city, flooding roads and triggering severe traffic congestion. Within just four hours, parts of Gurugram were waterlogged, causing long delays and widespread frustration among residents.

A user posted a montage on X, showing people wading through flooded streets, vehicles struggling to move, and entire stretches of road submerged in water. “Just what 40-50 mins of rain can do,” read the side note.

Another clip showed a waterlogged road outside Gurugram's civil hospital. The tweet read, “That is what world class civil hospital of medical hub Gurugram looks like in #GurgaonRains. Competing with its five-star counterparts with Venice vibes.”

More such visuals of flooded streets were shared with a person, “This is not Rivulet or Venice city, Several roads of Millennium city Gurugram were submerged.”

This is not Rivulet or Venice city, Several roads of Millenium city Gurugram were Submerged



Heavy Rain brought #Gurgaon to a grinding halt, Inundating major roads and Paralyzed Traffic across #Gurugram city, near National Capital #NewDelhi . #GurgaonRains #GurugramRains pic.twitter.com/isXxn06f8u — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 31, 2025

NDTV spoke with supermodel Lakshmi Rana, a resident of Gurugram, about the situation.

Asked whether Gurugram has become one of the worst cities during monsoon, she said, “Absolutely, it's been an absolute nightmare. Just getting to work has become a daily ordeal,” and added, “I can only imagine how much worse it is for people without the resources I have, people who don't have their own car or driver. It's just exhausting.”

“If I'm safe at home, I can enjoy the beauty of the rain. But the moment I need to step out, it becomes terrifying. I worry if I'll make it to work on time, if my car will break down midway, or if I'll be stranded somewhere. There's so much uncertainty,” Rana said.

Blame Game

As the visuals of submerged roads in Gurugram went viral, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli blamed official negligence for the recurring issue.

While acknowledging that the BJP is in power for a third consecutive term, he said, “When it suddenly rains, we take actions to resolve the issues that come up. In many flooded lanes and roads, grass and mud is found stuck. Despite allocation of funds and sanctioning of cleaning work, there is a lapse on part of officials. We will work on it.”

His comments came just a week after former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar downplayed the issue. “Water fills up quickly in the underpass, but after 2 hours the water comes and whenever there is heavy rain, not just in India but also abroad, if waterlogging happens, after 1-1.5 hours it comes out, which means the system is fine,” he told NDTV.

As monsoon continues and more rain is expected, many residents are left wondering how long Gurugram, once seen as a symbol of modern urban development, will keep buckling under the weight of its own infrastructure.