Hyderabad Traffic Cops Sport Coronavirus Inspired Helmets To Raise Awareness

Hyderabad Traffic Police held a rally to spread awareness about COVID-19 in Malakpet on Friday.

It has become a trend among police officers to wear helmets inspired by the structure of the novel coronavirus that has placed half of the world''s population under lockdown.

The Police personnel were seen sporting ''coronavirus helmet'' during the rally in an effort to stop people from stepping out and making them aware of how the disease spreads.

Coronavirus themed helmet has become a trend for the Police Officials to spread awareness and projecting a message that lockdown means staying at home, and only move out during an emergency or if necessary.