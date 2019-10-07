Hyderabad Rain: Water Enters Intensive Care Unit Of Multi-Speciality Hospital

Hyderabad rain: Hospital staff was seen walking through the ankle-length water-logged corridors.

After heavy rain in Hyderabad last night, several places in the city were water-logged, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a multi-speciality hospital.

The staff and patients of Malla Reddy Narayana in Jeedimetla were seen walking through the ankle-length water-logged corridors of the hospital, reported news agency ANI.

The hospital staff had to urgently pump out the water.

Many roads and low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rain. Residents complained of water-logging, clogged rains, uprooting of trees and dangling electric wires.

The highest rainfall recorded in the state was 123.8mm at Gummadidala in Sangareddy district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thundershowers for a few days in Telangana.

(With Inputs From ANI)

