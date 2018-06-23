In Road Safety Drive, Hyderabad Police Register 643 Cases In 2 Days

"Every year we conduct special drive against autos which ferry school children. Earlier many incidents have occurred in which children have lost their lives," Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police, told ANI.
"First we sent text messages to parents to make them aware that they should pick safe transport mode to send their children to schools. From yesterday, we have started a drive in the regard. For the same, we have formed special teams," he added.
Mr Kumar said that 130 cases against auto drivers were booked on Thursday in which nine were driving without license and one auto driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
"We have also warned the school management that they should follow all the Motor Vehicles Act rules while choosing a transportation mode for their children," Mr Kumar said.
A three-and-a-half-year-old student reportedly died on his first day to school on Thursday after he ran into an oncoming SUV near his school at Saidabad on Wednesday.