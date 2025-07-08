4 Africans Arrested For 'Drug Peddling' In Hyderabad, Deported

Four African nationals were arrested on charges of overstaying their visa and peddling drugs, and have been deported.

The individuals, identified as two Nigerians, one Tanzanian, and one Sudanese national, had initially entered India on various types of visas, including tourist, medical, and student visas. However, they stayed in India after the expiry of their visas and passports.

The first among them to be identified by the Hyderabad Police was Tanzanian national Mwajuma Almasi Masisila, who had come to India on a tourist visa six years ago. "Her explanation for how she survived, what she did for a living, how she could afford an apartment paying Rs 25000 a month, and her lifestyle did not add up," Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Task Force YVS Sudheendra told NDTV.

Her interrogation revealed that she was associated with the other accused Chinaza Nnanna Vivian, Maxwell Anthony Izuchukwu and Ahmed Hamid. 29-year-old Izuchukwu had come from Nigeria on a medical visa, 27-year-old Hamid had come on a student visa and 38-year-old Vivian on a Sierra Leone passport but is a Nigerian national.

While no drugs were seized from them during a search, all four were reportedly involved in drug peddling activities in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

While initiating their deportation process, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing also started the procedure to blacklist them, effectively barring them from re-entering India. They also issued an appeal, highlighting the increasing trend of foreign nationals overstaying their visas and engaging in illicit activities, particularly drug peddling.