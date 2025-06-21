Govt Makes ABS, Two Helmets Mandatory For New Two-Wheelers

In an attempt to push forward the road safety agenda, the transport ministry has made anti-lock braking systems (ABS) mandatory for all new scooters and motorcycles. Specifically, it covers all the two-wheelers manufactured after January 2026, irrespective of the engine capacity. Before this mandate, the rule addressing the presence of single-channel ABS was limited to two-wheelers with a 125 cc engine capacity. Along with the aforementioned directions, the government plans to make it mandatory for the dealers to provide two helmets with two-wheelers at the time of sale.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that more than 1.96 crore two-wheelers were sold in India during FY26. Among this total, 1.53 crore vehicles were two-wheelers with an engine capacity of 125 cc or lower, representing just over 78 per cent of overall sales. As a result of these figures, the prices for two-wheelers under 125 cc are projected to increase by at least Rs 2,000.

Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) indicates that 44.5 per cent of all accidents in 2022 involved two-wheelers, with a significant number of head injuries reported. Consequently, the government has enacted a rule requiring all two-wheelers, regardless of engine size, to be fitted with ABS.

The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is an essential safety component for motorcycles and scooters, stopping wheel lock-up during abrupt or forceful braking. By regulating brake pressure, ABS allows riders to retain control, greatly lowering the chances of skidding or losing stability, particularly in urgent situations or on slick surfaces like wet roads. This technology reduces stopping distances compared to bikes without ABS, which can be vital for preventing accidents. Some studies suggest that the presence of ABS on a motorcycle can reduce road crashes by 35 to 45 per cent.