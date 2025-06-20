Delhi Government Cracks Down On End-Of-Life Vehicles; Face Immediate Scrappage Or Impounding

In a decisive step to combat air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued Statutory Direction No. 89, enforcing stringent measures against End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles of all types( goods carrier, commercial, vintage, two wheelers) across the National Capital Region (NCR). Effective July 1, 2025, in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, petrol vehicles aged 15 years or older and diesel vehicles aged 10 years or older will be denied refueling at fuel stations and face immediate impoundment or scrapping, as identified by 520 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras integrated with the VAHAN database.

This directive targets a staggering 62 lakh EOL vehicles in Delhi, comprising 41 lakh two-wheelers and 18 lakh four-wheelers, with an additional 44 lakh EOL vehicles in the broader NCR area. The initiative aims to curb emissions from outdated vehicles, particularly pre-BS6 models, which emit 4.5 times higher particulate matter (PM) than BS6 vehicles. The initiative will run in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sonipat from November 1, 2025 and rest of the NCR from April 1, 2026.

Since December 2024, Delhi's 500 ANPR cameras at fuel stations have screened 3.36 crore vehicles, identifying 4.90 lakh EOL vehicles, while 29 lakh vehicles have renewed their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), signalling increased compliance. 44,000 vehicles have been impounded in the trial period that started from December 2024 till June 2025. The enforcement mechanism, backed by Delhi Transport and Delhi Traffic Police, includes 100 dedicated teams stationed at fuel stations and 52 toll plazas equipped with e-detection systems to monitor both Delhi-registered and out-of-state vehicles.

Integrated Command Control Centres utilise camera feeds from strategic traffic intersections to ensure real-time action against non-compliant vehicles. Dr. Virinder Sharma, Member-Technical at CAQM, emphasised on the technology's role during a press briefing: "The ANPR system ensures transparency. Orders existed, but enforcement was weak. This is a game-changer for Delhi's air quality."

CAQM has collaborated with oil companies to integrate all petroleum stations into the ANPR system, ensuring seamless identification of EOL vehicles. Non-compliant vehicles face fuel denial, impoundment, or require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and must be relocated outside NCR, with impounded vehicles sent for scrapping. The phased rollout accommodates logistical challenges in high-vehicle-density NCR districts like Gurugram and Faridabad, where ANPR installation is ongoing. This initiative, driven by Supreme Court and Green Court mandates, targets the significant contribution of older vehicles to particulate matter and gaseous emissions, marking a pivotal step toward cleaner air in one of India's most polluted regions.