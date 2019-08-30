On Camera, Railway Cop Saves Man Who Slipped Between Train And Platform

The Railway Protection Force constable pulled the man out of the platform gap.

A middle-aged man had a close shave in Hyderabad on Thursday after he slipped into the gap between a train and the platform at a railway station in the city. He was saved just in time, thanks to an alert and agile Railway Protection Force constable on duty.

A 12-second clip from the Nampally railway station in Hyderabad shows chilling moments in which the Railway Protection Force or RPF constable is seen running after the man who clings to the speeding train as he gets dragged along the platform.

The constable manages to hold on the train and pulls the man out of the platform gap.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saves a man from being pulled under a moving train at Nampally Railway Station. #Telangana (29.08.19) pic.twitter.com/IjHhFC0JAE — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

The passenger has minor injuries.

The video is viral on social media, with many people commending the RPF constable for his daring act.

Real life Avengers of India. Bravo. — Pallab (@justpallab) August 30, 2019

Bravo to that RPF hero. @PiyushGoyal sir, can our RPF forces be better equipped with good commununication devices that will let him/her alert Train driver & station master in matter of seconds? That'll help in taking quick action and save precious lives. — cmrj (@LyfIsAJourney) August 29, 2019

"Bravo to that RPF hero. @PiyushGoyal sir, can our RPF forces be better equipped with good commununication devices that will let him/her alert Train driver & station master in matter of seconds? That'll help in taking quick action and save precious lives," a Twitter user wrote, tagging Union Railway Minister Piysh Goyal.

In a similar incident in Chennai last November, Railway Protection Force official saved a passenger whose foot got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform at Egmore railway station. The act was caught on CCTV camera.

