Man Tried To Board Moving Train, Slipped. Watch What Happened Next

The passenger's foot got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform.

In a rush to catch the train that was leaving the platform in Chennai's Egmore Railway Station, a passenger's foot got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. A Railway Protection Force's staff on duty ran towards him and pulled him to safety as the train sped off. The passenger survived unhurt.

The 21-second surveillance clip shows how the RPF personnel's alertness prevented a major accident. The footage is in high circulation online where his prompt response is being highly praised.

"Well done, we need this type of responsible and brave person in our defence force," commented a user. "Well done... Good Job... Due to your effort one precious life could be saved," commented the other.

Watch the rescue clip here:

#WATCH: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger's life by rescuing him from falling, while he was boarding a train at Egmore Railway Station's platform. The passenger didn't suffer any injury. #TamilNadu (12.11.18) pic.twitter.com/OdNDYMdu2y — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

In a similar incident in February, a Mumbai constable's swift action saved a seven-year-old boy from slipping into the small gap between the train track and the platform. The constable, who rushed at a lightning speed to save the boy later got rewarded by the Western Railways for his "exemplary courage and humanity".