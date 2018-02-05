Railway Police Constable Saves Boy From The Jaws Of Death In Mumbai

Constable Sunil Kumar Napa was on his duty at platform number 2, at Naigaon station, around 9 pm on February 2, when a train going towards Churchgate entered the station. CCTV footage showed that the boy, who was with his mother, trying to board but before he could the train started moving and he slipped and fell. His mother was already inside the compartment.
The constable, who was standing nearby, rushed in at lightning speed and caught the boy just on time, saving him from an accident, which could have been fatal. Commuters around were stunned but after a few seconds they rushed to towards the boy.
Mumbai trains, which are the lifeline of the city, see as many as eight accidents per day. According to the numbers of the Government Railway Police, over 3,000 people have died in train accidents in 2017. Just about a fortnight ago, 22-year-old Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao, died in a similar situation when he tried to hop on to a moving train.