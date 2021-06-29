On Camera, Audi Speeding In Heavy Rain Hits Auto In Cyberabad, 1 Dead

The passenger in the autorickshaw died, while the driver sustained injuries.

One person died after a speeding luxury car hit the auto he was travelling in from behind in Hyderabad, the police said. The incident took place on June 27 near Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, while it was raining and the roads had turned wet and slippery. Three people - the driver of the car, co-passenger and father of the driver - were arrested. They were returning from a party when the accident occurred. The three men were under the influence of alcohol, police said, and registered cases under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Motor Vehicles Act.

News agency ANI has shared a video in which the black-colour luxury SUV is seen knocking the auto from behind, almost throwing it to the left. The car never stopped to check what had happened to the auto driver or passengers. According to the police, the 37-year-old victim was an employee at Prism Pub in Hyderabad.

Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall.



A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/vhJfsiL9cS — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Cyberabad traffic police shared a 30-second clip of the incident on their Twitter handle. The video showed the accident from two different angles. The top right corner of the frame gave the detail of the day and time the Audi hit the auto-rickshaw and sped away.

The police mentioned that "reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger", and added that "a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates".

The impact from behind sent the auto spinning to the left of the road where water had accumulated because of the rain.