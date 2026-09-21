Hyderabad Man Gets Trapped Between Lift And Wall, Rescued After 90 Minutes

A 40-year-old man was rescued after being trapped between an old lift and the wall of a three-storey building in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Murali, was travelling with his wife from the ground floor to the second floor. As he stepped out, the lift suddenly moved upwards after someone reportedly pressed the button from the third floor.

One of his legs remained inside the lift while the other was on the landing, leaving him trapped in the grille between the second and third floors.

Residents alerted the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) control room at around 9.15 am. A Disaster Response Force team reached the spot by 9.30 am and began the rescue operation.

The rescue team had to break open part of the lift structure, while the fire personnel used a hydraulic cutter to free Murali.

After nearly 90 minutes of rescue efforts, he was pulled out at around 10.50 am and shifted to a nearby hospital.

He suffered a leg fracture and was shifted to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

HYDRAA officials said the incident involved an old lift whose sensors were reportedly not functioning properly.