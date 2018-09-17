Hyderabad Girl Sets Herself On Fire After Lover Commits Suicide

On hearing of the boy's suicide, the girl and set herself on fire (Representational)

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze after learning that her 22-year-old lover had hanged himself, police said Monday.

The couple were neighbours, and the reason for taking the extreme step was not known, the police said.

On Sunday, the couple were arguing with each other over the phone while the boy was having drinks with his friend, they said.

Later, the boy went to home, told his family he would return on Monday, but called up his brother and his friend and said he was going to commit suicide, police said.

Later, he was found hanging from a tree, they said.

On hearing this, the girl doused kerosene on her person and set herself on fire, the police said.

Both the families were not aware that the two were in a relationship, they added.