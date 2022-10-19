Girl, 4, Had Leg Pain. It Revealed Molestation. Principal's Driver Caught

The girl revealed that a man working in the school took her to a secluded room (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in an upmarket neighbourhood in Hyderabad, police said today.

The accused has since been arrested.

The girl's mother complained to the police on Tuesday that her daughter, who has been studying in the school for the last five months, told her that she had some pain in her legs.

After the mother further discussed with the girl, she revealed that a man working in the school took her to a secluded room in the premises and sexually assaulted her, a police release said.

Upon hearing this, the girl's parents went to the school immediately to enquire about the matter. As they were entering the premises, the girl identified the person who had molested her. The accused man was found to be the car driver of the school principal, the police said.

The girl's parents say that the incident indicates the principal's negligence. They have demanded that action be taken as per law against the accused as well as the school principal, reported Press Trust of India.

The accused has been arrested and action would be taken against the principal too, the police said.

A case was registered under stringent sections of law and the accused may face tough punishment if the allegation is proved, they added.

Geeta Murthy, president of BJP Telangana's Mahila Morcha, condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment to the accused and trial of the case in a fast-track court.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)