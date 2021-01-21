Fire Breaks Out At A Residence In Hyderabad, 13 Injured: Official

Thirteen people were injured after a major fire in Hyderabad last night. (Representational)

Thirteen people were injured after a cylinder explosion triggered a major fire in Hyderabad last night.

A fire official told reporters, "Late night, a major fire broke out after a cylinder explosion occurred at a residence in Mir Chowk police station limits. 13 persons were rescued from the spot. However, they received burn injuries and were rushed to Osmania government hospital for treatment."

"The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday and within 45 minutes the fire was doused off," he added.

More details are awaited.