Hyderabad Boy Gets Trapped In Automatic Roller Shutter, Dies: Police

An 11-year-old boy died after getting trapped in an automatic roller shutter at an automobile showroom building in Raidurgam area on Wednesday, the police said.

The boy, son of a watchman, staying in the same building premises was found stuck in the roller shutter door on the second floor of the building by his father, who tried to rescue him but found him already dead, they said.

The boy's father in a complaint to police said his son was playing near the roller shutter when the incident happened and suspected that he got pulled into the shutter after someone switched it on and was crushed to death, the police said.

A case was registered.