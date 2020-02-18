45-Year-Old PhD Student Found Dead In Osmania University Hostel

The body was sent to the Gandhi hospital for post-mortem by the police team (Representational)

A 45-year-old PhD scholar at Osmania University was found dead in the varsity's campus hostel on Monday, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Narsaiah, was pursuing PhD in the Geography Department of Osmania University.

"Police received the information today afternoon and teams were immediately rushed to the spot. His body was found lying in his campus hotel room," officials at the Osmania University Police station said.

Police suspect that the victim might have consumed poison to commit suicide.

The body was sent to the Gandhi hospital for post-mortem by the police team.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter, further investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)