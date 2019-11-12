'Human Error' Suspected In Hyderabad Train Collision, Case Registered

The loco-pilot, who was trapped in the mangled cabin, was rescued after an 8 hour long operation

The train collision that left 17 people injured in Hyderabad occurred due to "human error" on the part of a loco pilot, railway and police officials said on Tuesday. The driver, who is in a critical condition at a hospital, has been booked on charges that include endangering public safety, they said.

A day after the mishap involving two slow moving trains at Kachegowda Railway station, a South Central Railway official said that according to the preliminary information, suspected human error appeared to be the cause of the accident as the MMTS train had overshot the signal.

Prima facie it appears to be human error as per available evidences. The Commissioner of Railway Safety will dig deep and go into the complete details of the train operation and inspect all the available records and evidences and come to a final conclusion, the official told PTI.

In every inquiry, different angles will be investigated. The Commissioner of Railway Safety would hold the statutory inquiry on Wednesday and public can come and give evidence, the official said adding notices in this regard have been put up at Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations.

The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) apparently overshot the signal and collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) at 10:41 am on Monday, leaving 17 people, including the loco pilot, injured.

Meanwhile, railway police said a case had been registered against MMTS loco pilot Chandrasekhar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, attempting to commit culpable homicide and other relevant sections.

"His statement will be recorded (during the course of investigation)", a senior Government Railway Police (GRP) official told PTI.

The loco pilot is being treated for multiple injuries and had been put on ventilator at a private hospital, a doctor told reporters in Hyderabad.

He has suffered multiple injuries, including rib fractures. "Condition is critical. Treatment is being given by all experts... by critical care orthopaedics...," she said.

Chandrasekhar, who was trapped in the mangled cabin, was rescued after an eight-hour operation involving multiple agencies.

Of the 16 injured passengers, nine were discharged from hospital on Monday itself. Seven others are undergoing treatment, hospital sources said.

