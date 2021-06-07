Heroin Worth Rs 78 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport In 2 Days

Heroin worth Rs 78 crore was siezed from Hyderabad airport. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested two African women with 12 Kilograms of heroin at Hyderabad's international airport in two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday. According to the officials, the seized heroin has an estimated value of Rs 78 Crore in the international market.

The officials acted on specific intelligence input and intercepted the women who hail from Uganda and Zambia.

The Zambian woman was caught for allegedly smuggling 8 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 53 crore, the officials said.

The Ugandan woman was arrested a day before, on Saturday. The officials, acting on specific intel, arrested the woman who had come to pick up her missing luggage at the airport.

She had arrived in Hyderabad earlier, from Zimbabwe via Doha.

"The woman came to the airport on Saturday to pickup her missing luggage and we have found about four kilos of heroin neatly stuffed in duct taped packets between the walls of the suitcase," an official said.

The woman opted for the green channel, and during the baggage screening, the official noticed suspicious material.

"Brown powder was concealed inside the drum of plastic pipe roll carried in checked in baggage. We retrieved eight kilos of the powder from the drum. Chemical test confirmed that it was heroin," an official said.