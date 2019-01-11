Foreign Currency Worth Rs 38 Lakh Seized At Hyderabad Airport

The total value of the detected foreign currency is estimated at Rs 38,73,787 (approximately).

Foreign currency worth Rs 38 lakh was seized at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The passenger was checked based on random profiling using the X-Ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) machine at the international departure.

The passenger Mohammad Ahmed Ali Baig, from whom the currency was seized, is an Indian national who was flying to Dubai.

The total value of the detected currency is estimated at Rs 38,73,787 (approximately). The passenger and the foreign currency was handed over to the custom department officials for further action.