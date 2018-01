'Drunk' Policeman Rams Vehicle Into Scooter, Two Injured

Two persons were injured after a police inspector rammed his four-wheeler into a scooter allegedly under the influence of alcohol here, police said Tuesday.The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday at Yapral area in the city.Inspector of Police G Girish Rao, 51, working at Police Training Centre in Medchal, was driving an MPV (a private vehicle) when he lost control and hit some vehicles, police said.Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwath said Rao was driving the vehicle in a "drunken" state and in "rash and negligent" manner."He hit a scooter and two other vehicles causing injuries to the civilians. Departmental action will be initiated against Rao," the commissioner said. A police official attached to Jawahar Nagar Police station said, "Two persons going on the scooter were injured and taken to a hospital. The inspector was subjected to breath-analyser test, which showed that the blood alcohol content (BAC) was beyond permissible levels."The inspector has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).