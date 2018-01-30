'Drunk' Policeman Rams Vehicle Into Scooter, Two Injured

The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday at Yapral area in the city.
Inspector of Police G Girish Rao, 51, working at Police Training Centre in Medchal, was driving an MPV (a private vehicle) when he lost control and hit some vehicles, police said.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwath said Rao was driving the vehicle in a "drunken" state and in "rash and negligent" manner.
"He hit a scooter and two other vehicles causing injuries to the civilians. Departmental action will be initiated against Rao," the commissioner said.
The inspector has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).